Jeffreys Bay hair salon raided, owner charged for dealing in illicit drugs

A 47 year-old Jeffreys Bay hair salon owner, after being found in possession of crystal meth and cannabis at his Salamander Street salon on Saturday last weekend, was arrested and then charged for dealing in illicit drugs in court.



The man, Juma Said Kukama, who appeared briefly in the Humansdorp magistrates Court on 5 August, was found in possession of R10 000 drugs and R800 cash at his salon during a police raid of the premises on 3 August.

The SAPS press release, issued by the office of the Provincial Commissioner: Eastern Cape, said that following information received by the police, and in possession of a search warrant, they “pounced on the unsuspecting hair salon owner” at his Salamander Street salon. They seized several small plastic bags of ‘dagga’ and crystal meth, plus cash, hidden in various compartments in the salon.

Kumkana was arrested for being in possession of illicit drugs. After he was charged for dealing in crystal meth and ‘dagga’, in the Magistrates Court on Monday this week, Kumkana was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to 13 August 2019 for a bail application.

