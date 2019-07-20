Humansdorp teenager shot to death this morning

Edited By Bev Mortimer

A 15-year old teenager, Antonio Botha was shot and killed in the early hour of this morning, 20 July in Gill Marcus area, Humansdorp.

The SAPS says the incident happened at about 2 am when it is alleged that someone fired several shots at the youth who had apparently been standing outside a residence in Rosyntjie Street. Community members heard the gunshots and found the youth with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground.

The suspect had fled the scene and community members called an ambulance and the SAPS. The teen was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the murder is currently unknown and the crime is being investigated.

Anyone who can assist with any information about the murder, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Morné Smit on 0716788072, 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

