Men arrested for suspected stolen meat in Humansdorp

(Edited by Bev Mortimer)

Three men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen in Penny Lane, Humansdorp this afternoon.

The SAPS says at 4 pm on 9 August three men were spotted carrying two bags and when they saw the police, who were busy with routine crime prevention duties in the area, they started acting suspiciously.

The SAPS then accosted and searched the men. Inside the bags police found raw meat and the men, instead of explaining how they came into possession of the meat, remained silent. The men, aged between 18-49, are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on 12 August.

The media statement revealed that a team of detectives from Stock Theft and Endangered Species units are currently profiling the suspects.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier Le Bok praised the police for their good work. He added that a Rural Safety Strategy includes regular patrols near farms and abattoirs to curb stock theft incidents.

Advertisements