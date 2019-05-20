Near naked body found on Humansdorp farm

Two men on a fishing trip had a most grisly find on Saturday when they found a partially naked body in an advanced stage of decomposition at Huisklip farm Humansdorp area.

The SAPS says the incident happened at about 10 am at the beach area on 18 May.

The fishermen, who are from Storms River, were on their way to a spot where they wanted to fish when they stumbled upon the body of an unknown man. The body was then recovered from the rocks near the beach area.

Anyone who knows of someone missing is asked to contact the SAPS Humansdorp.

