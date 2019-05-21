Oyster Bay man arrested for possession of R11000+ drugs

The SAPS seized illicit drugs with an estimated street value of R11 535 in Mzamowethu in Oyster Bay and arrested a local man there today.

The raid happened at 1 am this morning when police raided a house in the informal settlement of the St Francis seaside town and found 29 bankies of crystal meth (tik), 40 full mandrax tablets with several broken pieces of mandrax tablets and R1 626 cash stashed in several areas inside the house.

A 47 year-old man inside the house was arrested for possession of illicit drugs, namely mandrax and crystal meth (aka tik) and was due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today .

This incident follows a drug bust last week, on 16 May, in Humansdorp where a police patrol and a narcotics dog, Calif, sniffed out a hidden stash of drugs worth R500k inside false cupboard compartments. Three suspects were arrested during Operation Fiela around 6am, inside a house in Bureau Street, Humansdorp.

The next day the three men, Jean Claude Ndayisenga, 19, Jean Claude Ntirujinama, 28, and Ibrahim Nkurunziza, 45, appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to 22 May 2019 for further investigation. The trio remain in custody.

Following the drug bust in Oyster Bay today, Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, expressed his gratitude to members and residents for their renewed and relentless efforts in fighting the proliferation of illicit drugs in the Humansdorp police cluster.

“These incidents are the results of relentless efforts from various stakeholders including concerned citizens who provided police with solid information about the drug posts, Lebok said. “The fight against proliferation of drugs can only be won with the assistance of the community,” Lebok added.

Police urge other residents to assist in identifying mushrooming drug posts in their areas via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

