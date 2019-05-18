Fleeing suspect shot in behind

A man, who allegedly attacked a woman SAPS officer outside the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday this week, was shot in the behind while fleeing the scene.

The 24 year-old man currently under police guard in hospital was arrested by Humansdorp SAPS on a charge of attempted robbery using a knife as a weapon.

The police say that on 15 May at around 3.40 pm Constable Ivonque Barronez Jacob, 29, was walking from the court building to the local police station, across the road (Du Plessis Street) from the court and outside the court entrance an unknown man allegedly grabbed her from behind and held a knife against her throat.

The SAPS report states that it is believed that while the suspect allegedly tried to remove her firearm from the holster, the constable grabbed the knife and in the process sustained minor cuts on her left thumb. During a struggle she screamed and another police officer, w/o Jantjies in the vicinity heard the screams and went to assist her.

It is alleged that when the suspect saw the other SAPS member approaching he ran away. Jantjies gave chase and fired a shot in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound in the coccyx, police said. The man was arrested and a knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, condemned the attack on the police member. He also requested SAPS members to be vigilant, to work in pairs and to be alert at all times.

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

The SAPS encourages people to assist them with the fight against crime by phoning Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211 with their tips.

