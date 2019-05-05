Man with stolen diesel arrested by Humansdorp cops

A 40 year-old man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, 4 May, for being in possession of suspected stolen diesel worth R3300.

The suspect could not account why he eight had 25L plastic containers of diesel on him so early in the morning, at 1 am, when he was a questioned by vigilant Humansdorp cops.

The SAPS described how alert Humansdorp cops doing routine patrols in Bosbok Street in the industrial area of Humansdorp noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The officers questioned the driver who said the vehicle had a flat tyre and that he worked at the local Fire Department. Following their own instincts, the cops investigated further and found the suspected stolen diesel in the white Hyundai SUV.

The cops recalled various cases of theft out of motor vehicle that had been reported, cases where diesel was stolen from Fire Department trucks. The cops arrested the suspect on a charge of suspected stolen goods.

It was later established that the suspect worked at the Fire Department. The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 6 May.

Humansdorp detectives are looking into the possibility of linking the suspect to other cases.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the members for their alertness and congratulated them for a sterling job.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

