Suspect arrested for murder of Humansdorp cop

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole, has welcomed the arrest of a young man following the killing of an off-duty police officer in Humansdorp.

Yesterday, 1 May 2019, at about 5:45 pm, 26 year-old Constable Shane Nico Fleur was with friends in Meyer Street, Arcadia, in Humansdorp when he was approached by a juvenile and an argument ensued between them.

The juvenile suddenly produced a knife and stabbed Constable Fleur on his chest and fled with his bicycle from the scene. Constable Fleur was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police’s 72-hour activation plan was set in motion and a team of dedicated police officers from SAPS Humansdorp were on the hunt for the suspect. At approximately 9 pm, a 17 year-old man suspect was arrested in Arcadia and detained for the murder of Constable Fleur. At this stage the motive is yet to be established.

“I have learnt with shock of the untimely death of the very young police Constable from SAPS Stormsriver and I have expressed my sincere condolences to his family”, said General Sitole.

“I have directed that this case be investigated speedily so that justice can take its course”, added General Sitole.

