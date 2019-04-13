Eskom to get top energy research through seat on international board

Breaking…

Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer, has been appointed onto the Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

A seat on this Board gives Eskom direct access to some of the most cutting edge energy research available, and offers the company a position to influence EPRI’s strategic direction and work programme.

EPRI conducts research and development related to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. EPRI’s international participation extends to more than 30 countries, including South Africa.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Phakamani Hadebe, today said Eskom congratulates Oberholzer on his appointment as part of the Board at EPRI. “This gives him an opportunity to further serve the broader energy industry over and above his responsibility of serving Eskom and South Africa,” Hadebe said.

Source: SAnews

Advertisements