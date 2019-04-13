St Francis’ Amica de Jager Wins ladies swim in the Bellbouy Challenge

Breaking News…

(Edited by Bev Mortimer)

Overall champion, Amica de Jager, from Cape St Francis crosses the line in a fast 57:42 to lead the Open Water World Tour rankings.

SA Lifesaving’s recently crowned Victrix Laudorum, St Francis Bay’s Amica de Jager, absolutely blew the field away with her best display of open water swimming to date by winning in a new ladies swim record of 57 minutes 42 seconds, – the event’s fastest winning time in 4 years, in the 10th Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge at Pollok Beach

.

Defending Men’s champion, Gary Albertyn from Pretoria, was just 6 seconds behind in a time which was 1/100 of a second faster than his 3rd placing time of 2015 when the event enjoyed near perfect conditions.

Lindi Terblanche was the first Port Elizabeth swimmer home in the ladies category with a 2nd placing whilst Spanish swimmer Andrea Fos Corbera, 2018 OWWT Ladies champion, finished in 3rd place. Kyle White was the first PE swimmer in the Men’s category with his 2nd place ahead of Pretoria’s Abdul Malick Railoun. 2018 OWWT Men’s champion, Xavier Aspiazu, placed 10th overall in the Men’s category.

Jendamark Bellbuoy Champions, Gary Albertyn and Amica de Jager flanked with Open Water World Tour co-founder Oscar Rabio and Jendamark ambassador Kyle Buckingham The sold out field of participants for the 10th Jendamark Bellbouy Challenge were welcomed to Pollok Beach this Saturday morning to the best swimming conditions the Challenge has ever produced. Nelson Mandela Bay, first stop on the international swimming Open Water World Tour (OWWT), showed off with Mediterranean like conditions for the duration of the 5km swim and even threw in a sprinkling of Bottlenose dolphins to add the cherry on the top to a diverse field of swimmers which included 22% from outside of the Bay.

Locally crafted bead and wire replicas of the Bellbuoy went to age group winners Andrew Turner & Tanya Osborne (40-49 yrs), Gary Albertyn & Lizette Owen (50-59 yrs) and Marcus Burri & Gail Wild (60 years and over) whilst trophies also went to the youngest swimmer on the morning, Kate Tinley (15 yrs) with oldest Rolf Kordes (79 yrs).

The top 10 Male and Female swimmers shared a prize purse of R76,000 with De Jager and Albertyn walking away with R10,000 each and will now lead the 9 race 2019 OWWT series till round 2 in California on the 8th June.

“This was a terrific event which meets all the objectives of the OWWT which is identifying unique and appealing open water swim races around the world for those that love the sport of open water swimming, ” said OWWT co-founder Oscar Rubio at the prize giving on Saturday. “It has been fantastic to partner with Zsports Event NPC in Port Elizabeth and Michael Zoetmulder and his team can be very proud of this world class managed event which we look forward to returning to next year.”

Photos show:

* Overall champion, Amica de Jager, from Cape St Francis, cross the line in a fast 57:42 to lead the Open Water World Tour rankings

*Jendamark Bellbuoy Champions, Gary Albertyn and Amica de Jager flanked with Open Water World Tour co-founder Oscar Rabio and Jendamark ambassador Kyle Buckingham.

All the results:

MEN: 1 Gary Albertyn (0:57:48); 2 Kyle White (0:59:27); 3 Abdul Malick Railoun (0:59:27); 4 Heinrich Vorster (0:59:42); 5 Slater Black (0:59:46); 6 Josh Tucker (0:59:51); 7 Kevin Richards (1:00:31); 8 Deshaan Pillay (1:01:37); 9 Tyron Venter (1:01:38); 10 Xabier Gordoa Aspiazu (1:01:51); 11 Andrew Turner (1:03:14); 12 Michael Lindsay (1:05:04); 13 Brendan Lock (1:08:53); 14 Chris Mowbray (1:09:08); 15 Deacon Kingman (1:09:19); 16 Brendan Creighton (1:09:49); 17 Iain Geddes (1:09:54); 18 Kenrick Brown (1:10:10); 19 M C Burri (1:11:14); 20 Andrew King (1:11:52); 21 Eben Haarhoff (1:11:53); 22 Greg Tucker (1:12:50); 23 Nick Mowbray (1:13:01); 24 Philip Winfield (1:14:07); 25 Brandon Harcus (1:14:11); 26 Michael Kingston (1:14:37); 27 Warren Dickson (1:14:42); 28 Sean Murray (1:16:37); 29 Peter King (1:17:52); 30 Simon Daniel (1:18:12); 31 Peter Michaelides (1:18:19); 32 Johan Heath (1:18:49); 33 Steve De Beer (1:19:47); 34 Kevin Stone (1:20:18); 35 Vittorio Beltrame (1:20:39); 36 Kyle Cunningham (1:20:42); 37 Dean Schmelzer (1:22:12); 38 Bernard Lodewyk (1:22:26); 39 Markus Burri (1:22:39); 40 Howard Loftus (1:22:52); 41 Rolf Kickhofel (1:23:01); 42 Roberto Novello (1:23:09); 43 Abraham Botha (1:24:10); 44 Niko White (1:24:27); 45 Jacques Joubert (1:24:42); 46 John Offerman (1:25:20); 47 Coenraad Louw (1:25:30); 48 Mark Willimott (1:25:55); 49 Ralph West (1:26:09); 50 Dino Zenios (1:26:14); 51 Brendon Slabbert (1:26:23); 52 Kevin McCaughey (1:26:45); 53 Ian Thomson (1:26:56); 54 Ross Kruger (1:27:00); 55 Dewald Gerber (1:27:04); 56 Yazeed Cupp (1:27:15); 57 Ross Helliwell (1:27:20); 58 Armand Beer (1:27:36); 59 Jason Ensor (1:27:52); 60 Bernard Niemand (1:28:05); 61 Conal Turner (1:28:13); 62 Mark Cooper (1:28:30); 63 Stanford Slabbert (1:28:34); 64 Leonard John Michau (1:29:30); 65 Emil Hougaard (1:29:43); 66 Chris Howes (1:29:51); 67 Alan Waite (1:30:05); 68 Ralph Ketzner (1:30:28); 69 Grant Lemke (1:30:36); 70 Clinton Ivings (1:30:40); 71 Kenneth Jooste (1:31:06); 72 James Flanagan (1:31:09); 73 Jacques Moolman (1:31:19); 74 Marius Stander (1:31:57); 75 Theuns Ferreira (1:32:03); 76 Andrew Smit (1:32:15); 77 Stephanus Hyman (1:32:18); 78 Wayne Mukheibir (1:32:34); 79 David Botha (1:33:21); 80 Brenton Williams (1:33:36); 81 Timothy Gower Shaw (1:33:59); 82 Andrew Stewart (1:34:05); 83 Brenton Blignaut (1:34:28); 84 Derek Creed (1:34:39); 85 Malcolm Nash (1:35:41); 86 Jose De Charmoy (1:36:19); 87 Marc May (1:36:36); 8 Robert Barron (1:37:45); 89 Sven Wusthoff (1:38:29); 90 Ryan Holder (1:39:18); 91 Jared Petzer (1:39:22); 92 Helgard Potgieter (1:41:03); 93 Charles Bataille (1:41:14); 94 Uli F. Wischnath (1:41:27); 95 Chris Viljoen (1:42:08); 96 Luqmaan Adams (1:42:18); 97 Kobus Joubert (1:42:40); 98 Eugene Bonthuys (1:43:10); 99 Mike Phillips (1:44:00); 100 Patrick Seddon (1:44:53); 101 Allister Beckett (1:45:09); 102 Nolan Thompson (1:46:06); 103 Andre Kleynhans (1:46:58); 104 Wynand Du Preez (1:47:22); 105 Bernhard Kapp (1:48:51); 106 Jonathan Mandell (1:49:24); 107 George Martin Winship (1:49:48); 108 Helder De Almeida E Silva (1:50:27); 109 Ivo Vankeirsbilck (1:50:56); 110 Rhys Naude (1:50:59); 111 Andrew Austin (1:51:30); 112 Herman Scheepers (1:53:44); 113 Ashton Beetham (1:58:00); 114 Mike Webb (2:00:27); 115 Mervin De Lange (2:01:01); 116 Jose Coelho (2:01:05); 117 Dura Van Der Schaff (2:02:28); 118 Marius Van Deventer (2:02:36); 119 Jacques Langley (2:02:42); 120 Michael Fowler (2:03:19); 121 Rolf Kordes (2:15:58); 122 Devan Naidu (2:49:47);

LADIES: 1 Amica De Jager (0:57:42); 2 Lindi Terblanche (1:09:50); 3 Andrea Fos Corbera (1:09:51); 4 Paige T Black (1:09:52); 5 Chane De Jager (1:10:29); 6 Tyra Roozendaal (1:12:30); 7 Natalie Goedhals (1:13:46); 8 Tanya Osborne (1:14:00); 9 Liza Kingston (1:14:36); 10 Kate Tinley (1:18:21); 11 Kelsey Vaughan (1:21:09); 12 Casey McLeavy (1:21:09); 13 Jenny Potts (1:22:30); 14 Kerry Hains (1:22:56); 15 Nina Loftus (1:23:05); 16 Lizette Owen (1:27:58); 17 Cathy Curtain (1:29:47); 18 Elizabeth Van Der Merwe (1:30:57); 19 Liese Meintjes (1:31:00); 20 Katy Hofmeyr (1:31:11); 21 Jane Barnardo (1:31:36); 22 Elizabeth Anderson (1:31:38); 23 Karen Albertyn (1:32:25); 24 Rhiannon Farrell (1:33:43); 25 Heather Shaw (1:33:57); 26 Amanda Uys (1:34:08); 27 Gail Wild (1:34:10); 28 Elaine Smith (1:34:30); 29 Reinette Harington (1:36:18); 30 Mary-Anne Stott (1:36:47); 31 Bev Truter (1:36:47); 32 Karen Gibson (1:37:02); 33 Elana Van Rooyen (1:37:14); 34 Susan Derbyshire (1:39:47); 35 Jenny Rubidge (1:40:06); 36 Michelle Barnett (1:41:39); 37 Billie McNaughton (1:41:2); 38 Chloe Snyder (1:42:51); 39 Shannon Nel (1:44:24); 40 Michelle Mortimer (1:46:03); 41 Nicole Shone (1:46:34); 42 Barbara Fisher-Hill (1:46:43); 43 Mariette Hattingh (1:46:55); 44 Lynn McGregor (1:47:02); 45 Paige Lee (1:49:26); 46 Jane Schlaphoff (1:49:35); 47 Hanneke Strydom (1:49:39); 48 Herlien Van Zyl (1:52:44); 49 Lesley Ann Bush (1:53:40); 50 Jo Weakley (1:55:31); 51 Jill Weakley (1:55:34); 52 Marie-Claire Hand (1:56:18); 53 Lerryn Mew (1:57:29); 54 Rebecca Jopson (1:58:04); 55 Elaine Welsh (2:01:36); 56 Lisa Hen-Boisen (2:02:54); 57 Lara Van Heerden (2:02:59); 58 Karen Mels (2:03:16); 59 Nina Petra Bodisch (2:04:39); 60 Maria Stott (2:05:42); 61 Elzabe Phillipson (2:06:37);

For more results from the event visit: http://www.zsports.co.za/bellbuoy with pictures from the event on their social media pages.

Advertisements