Armed robbery in JBay this morning

A big manhunt is underway following an armed robbery from business premises in Jeffreys Bay this morning 6 November.

The SAPS says it is alleged a security official entered the St Francis Street business at 11 am and was confronted inside the St Francis Street business by two armed suspects. The suspects threatened the security officer and took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the scene in a white vehicle.

No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. Police are investigating a case of robbery and following up on all possible leads.

Thhe SAPS appeals to business owners and security companies to be vigilant of any suspicious behaviour and to increase their security measures, especially for the festive season . Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, is asked to contact the SAPS Jeffreys Bay at 042 200 6800 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. –Edited by Bev Mortimer

