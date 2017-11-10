Suspect arrested for murder in Sea Vista this afternoon

Swift action by members of St Francis Bay police force led to the speedy arrest of a 24-year-old male suspect on a charge of murder, within four hours after allegedly stabbing a man to death with knife.

The SAPS said the deceased, 25 year-old Delano Ferreira, had been chatting with friends in Tarragona Road at about 3.20 pm today, 10 November, when the suspect allegedly approached Ferreira, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Ferreira died at the scene and the suspect fled into the bushes.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area. At about 7.30 this evening the suspect was apprehended in Sea Vista and the alleged murder weaponwas seized.

Acting cluster commander of Humansdorp, Col Simon Swarts, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family for their loss and commended the police officials for their swift action that resulted in the arrest of the suspect. The suspect, from Sea Vista, is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on 13 November, on a charge of murder.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related