Knsyna tour guide, 50, dies from suspected heart attack

A 50 year-old tour guide from Knysna collapsed and died after suffering a suspected heart attack while with a group of tourists in Plettenberg Bay on 20 October at 1.12 pm.

Despite CPR and efforts to save him by paramedics and a doctor, the man passed on in Plettenberg Bay and the upset tourists he had in his care had to be returned to Knysna for counselling.

Robbie Gibson, NSRI Plettenberg Bay deputy station commander, said NSR Plett volunteers on duty were alerted by reports of a man collapsed and unconscious at the parking area of Robberg Nature Reserve.

An ambulance was activated and a group of people at the car park alerted NSRI to assist, plus NSRI medics, a duty doctor and Medlife ambulance services were activated.

NSRI medics were on the scene in minutes and they found the tour guide, who was also the driver of the tour bus, collapsed and pulseless and breathless from the suspected heart attack. His body was taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology, Services and Police.

The NSRI assisted to arrange a driver for the tour bus to transport the tourists back to Knysna. Trauma counselling was arranged for the tour group.

The NSRI expresses its sincere condolences to family and friends of the man.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

