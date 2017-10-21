Humansdorp liquor store burnt down in fire

Tops liquor store was burnt down last night, 20 October, but the main retail Spar store alongside, although damaged, was saved by firemen.

The fire is believed to have started in a storeroom above Tops at around 11 pm last night but the cause is unknown and investigations are underway. Although the inside of the liquor store has been completely destroyed the building is still standing.

According to Carl Trahms, who was at the fire scene, the Kouga fire brigade was busy at an accident in Jeffreys Bay at the time the fire started and had to race through to Humansdorp when alerted by the fire.

Groenewald, also rushed to Humansdorp last night.

It is believed the store may be able to open today.

By Bev Mortimer. Photos , courtesy of Carl Trahms.

Store owner, Andre

