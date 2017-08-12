73 old woman in St Francis Bay robbed

A 73-year- old woman in St Francis Bay was woken up and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone, early this morning, 12 August.

The incident happened at Peter Crescent at around 5 am. The woman, who has not been named, sustained minor injuries, police said. The woman was asleep when she was woken up by two male intruders, who after allegedly robbing her fled the scene on foot and are still at large.

A team of detectives was established to follow up on all possible leads following the house robbery complaint. Police said this was in line with ther SAPS Back-to-Basics approach to policing and in an attempt to effectively address crimes.

Detectives are busy on the scene and following up on leads. Any person with information is urged to contact the SAPS St Francis Bay on 042 200 1817 or Captain Johan du Toit on 071 475 1831.

Article edited by Bev Mortimer

