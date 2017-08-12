63 year-old Jeffreys Bay man murdered this morning

Three men aged 20 – 25 have been arrested on a charge of murder following the murder of a 62-year-old homeowner residing in Silver Tree Road, Jeffreys Bay.

He apparently heard a noise downstairs at about 2:20 this morning, 12 August, and went to have a look. He was allegedly approached by suspects and a scuffle ensued. Shots were allegedly fired by an one armed suspect and the man was fatally wounded.

The suspects fled from the scene on foot and Jeffreys Bay Police were notified immediately. Alert community members reported suspicious persons in their yards and this led to the arrest of one male suspect.

Further investigations led the police to the homes of two other suspects in Oceanview. All three suspects were detained on charges ranging from murder to housebreaking and theft.

Police investigations are continuing and the name of the deceasedwill be released after formal identification. The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 14 August.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok expressed his condolences to the family membersand thanked the community for working with the police to bring the alleged perpetrators to book. Brig Lebok also commended the team of police officials for the speedily arrests and relentless efforts by a team of dedicated detectives that resulted in the arrests of suspects.

