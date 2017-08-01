Woman threatened, held up and robbed of goods and car in JBay

A 37 year-old woman in Jeffreys Bay was tied up with scarves by two men who threatened to kill her and stole several items plus her blue Kia Picanto, today 1 August.

Police said this morning at about 4 am two men forced open a door of a house in Mimosa Street, Wavecrest. The woman was asleep when she heard a noise and the two men entered. They used scarves to tie her up before ransacking the house and fleeing with the car, registration number CA 593793. No one was injured.

Police are looking for the car, following all leads and urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. – Edited by Bev Mortimer

