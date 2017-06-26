Important ‘Youth in Energy’ Summit at CSF Resort

Young career orientated or aspiring business people and those already in business in Kouga are invited to a Youth in Energy Summit at Cape St Francis Resort on Wednesday this week to learn about opportunities available in Kouga through energy-related developments.

Starting at 9 am on 28 June, the summit is being held jointly by Kouga Municipality, Eskom, Kouga Wind Farm and New Generation Mindset (NGM).

The summit will provide plenty of information on opportunities available for young entrepreneurs. Keynote speaker at the event will be East Cape MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Sakhumzi Somyo. Two youth entrepreneurs will also share their success stories.

Other topics and role-players on the programme are:

· Skills and Careers around Energy (Eskom)

· Energy Mix Prospects and Opportunities (Necsa)

· SMME support around energy (NGM)

· Supporting Entrepreneurial Development (NYDA)

· Wind Farm Development Plan and Youth Opportunities (Kouga Wind Farm)

· SMME Funding (ECDC)

· SMME Funding Support (IDC)

· SMME mentorship and support (The Hope Factory)

For more info contact Zingi Mdidimba on 083 571 7976 or 042 2002227.

