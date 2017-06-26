Financial skills training at Sea Vista and Umzamowethu

Free financial skills training for communities will be held at Sea Vista and Unzamowethu this week for anyone over the age of 15.

This is an initiative of Kouga Wind Farm and the training is being presented by Leap Entrepreneurial Development.

Saving club members, stokvels, household members and any other interested people are encouraged to attend, says Kouga Local Economic Development Portfolio Councillor, Bryan Dhludhlu.

The training will cover Budgeting, Managing Debt, Using and Managing Credit Smartly, Everyday Banking, Growth and Wealth Creation, Consumer Rights and Responsibilities. The duration of the workshop is at least an hour.

It will take place at the Sea Vista Community Hall at 10 am and 1 pm on Wednesday, 28 June, and Friday, 30 June.

The training will also be held at the Oyster Bay Community Hall on Thursday, 29 June, at 10 am and 1 pm.

