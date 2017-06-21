Cops arrest guy with stolen car near Humansdorp

A 34 year-old man in a stolen vehicle was arrested by the SAPS at a manned roadblock on the N2 near Humansdorp yesterday, 19 June.

At 11:30 am yesterday police formed a roadblock following information from a private vehicle tracking company of the allegedly stolen vehicle in transit on the N2 in the Humansdorp area. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from Motherwell on 17 June.

During the roadblock police spotted a white Volkswagen Polo with CA registration number plates, with only the driver inside, driving towards Humansdorp and they pulled it off the road. The vehicle was tested and was positively identified as that stolen during a house robbery incident in Motherwell.

Police arrested the man and impounded the car. The suspect may be linked with other cases, police indicated.

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 21 June, on charges of possession of stolen property.

Police said this collaborative partnership between the SAPS and a private vehicle tracking company yielded positive results. Humansdorp station commander, Colonel Simon Swarts, commended members for their swift actions.

He also commended the role played by the vehicle tracking company in sharing information on the precise position of the vehicle while in transit, which made the task easy to locate a stolen vehicle. “This is in line with the Back to Basics approach in fighting serious violent crimes by partnering with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

– Edited by Bev Mortimer

