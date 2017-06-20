Longmore fires destroy thousands of hectares of farmland

The Longmore fires that have been burning since 7 June have destroyed about 17 000 ha of veld, plantation and farm land in the Kouga area.

This does not include damage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s side, Kouga Municipality said in a press release this evening. According to this release Sanral has been replacing fire-damaged barriers along the N2.

Sanral has also been removing damaged road signs along the N2 and new ones have been ordered.

The flare-ups in the Van Stadens gorge overnight were extinguished. The two SANDF helicopters were also used to dump water on hot spots in the gorge.

Kouga fire-fighters are still assisting Nelson Mandela Bay with the fire at the Yellowwoods area behind Woodridge. About 120 000 litres of water was thrown on this fire by the SANDF helicopters yesterday, which helped to contain the fire.

The choppers are still assisting with water bombing and monitoring of all areas.

Kouga Municipality also said smaller flare-ups were extinguished in the Loerie/Thornhill areas today. “Fire-fighters and farmers are currently busy with 360˚ mop-ups along the perimeters of fire-damaged areas,” it added.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Communications Office earlier this afternoon added to the above by saying the municipality’s Fire and Emergency is still working to extinguish fires at Blue Horizon Bay area.

A few fires continue to burn in different spots but the Fire and Emergency team has contained all the fires that currently are not posing a danger.

Edited by Bev Mortimer

