New fire at Van Stadens area today

By Bev Mortimer

A huge fire is currently running parallel to the N2 Eastern Cape, near the Van Stadens turnoff.

The fire, according to two eye witnesses, started in the early morning hours in the Van Stadens gorge and Yellow Woods area.

The fire is reported to be approaching the Blue Horizon Bay (BHB) access road near where it crosses the Draaifontein Road.

At least one helicopter is dousing the flames and it is believed that another helicopter is on it its way to assist.

Some parts of the fire have spread fast and it is burning in a north-easterly direction and is not at the moment a threat to BHB according two eye witnesses in the area.

According to BHB resident, Sandi Burton Krige, the BHB area is safe for now and being controlled by farmcomm, helicopters and the BHB fire team that has gone to help fight the fire.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully in this area along the N2 and to only drive on the Van Stadens Road if they really have to and to be careful of smoke.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro PR department has confirmed the above with St Francis Chronicle and says SANDF helicopters are assisting to put the fire out.

