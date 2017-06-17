There is no load shedding tomorrow 18 June – Eskom
Eskom warns everyone that messages doing the rounds on social media about load shedding being scheduled for 6 hours from tomorrow morning, 18 June, are not true.
In a statement this evening the power utility says the messages are “baseless, false and mischievous.”
Eskom says it operates a stable power system with a surplus capacity of between 3 000MW and 4 000MW on a daily basis. “Eskom has not implemented any load shedding for the past 22 months, and we plan to continue along this trajectory going forward,” the power utility adds.
