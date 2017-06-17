There is no load shedding tomorrow 18 June – Eskom

Eskom warns everyone that messages doing the rounds on social media about load shedding being scheduled for 6 hours from tomorrow morning, 18 June, are not true.

In a statement this evening the power utility says the messages are “baseless, false and mischievous.”

Eskom says it operates a stable power system with a surplus capacity of between 3 000MW and 4 000MW on a daily basis. “Eskom has not implemented any load shedding for the past 22 months, and we plan to continue along this trajectory going forward,” the power utility adds.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related