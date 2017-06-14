Kouga fire-fighters on high alert

Kouga fire-fighters are on high alert following the prediction of strong winds for tomorrow by the SA Weather Bureau.

Two helicopters from the SA National Defence Force arrived this afternoon to water-bomb areas that could flare up and 100 fire-fighters are on the ground, performing mop-up operations between Loerie and Thornhill.

The fire at Longmore is currently under control but still smouldering. Tree stumps are also still smouldering in the area between the N2 and R102 where fire crews extinguished fires yesterday.

The situation is being monitored and Kouga’s Mayor asks people not to panic if there are flare-ups in tomorrow’s wind. She said if there is an evacuation alert, this will be done officially by the municipality.

People are asked not to spread false rumours and the municipality will publish relevant information on its Facebook page.

The mayor also asked motorists to reduce speed when travelling past the Van Stadens and Thornhill areas. There are a lot of animals, livestock and wildlife, wandering into roads where fences have been burnt down.

