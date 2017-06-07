Four houses burnt in veld fire nerar Humansdorp

Four small houses have been burnt in a veld fire near Humansdorp earlier today.

The veld fire broke out at the Orange Grove farm behind Humansdorp.

The fire has jumped across the R102 road and is being driven in the direction of Oyster Bay by strong winds.

Farms in the vicinity (the Plaatjiesdrift and Mpofu Dam areas) are advised to start evacuating the area as a matter of urgency.

Oyster Bay and Umzamowethu are not in immediate danger.

Kouga firefighters are on the scene.

