Big sea swells and gale force winds on Eastern and southern coasts

The Eastern Cape Coast and Southern Cape coast can expect big sea swells up to 10 to 12 metres plus gale force winds caused by a cold front expected this coming week.

The SA Weather Service predicts wave heights to reach 9 to 12 meters in places around 7 June .

This cold front will also be affected by the approaching full moon Spring tide which will peak on 9 June.

NSRI urges boaters, paddlers, surfers, shore-line anglers, the fishing community and bathers to be cautious around the coastline in light of these big sea swells expected with the cold front that will also be affected by the full moon Spring tide.

The full moon Spring tide brings higher than normal high tides, lower than normal low tides and stronger than normal rip currents. Strong rip currents are expected along with the predicted rough sea conditions.

NSRI urges the public to follow official weather authorities predictions and weather warnings and prepare for the expected conditions predicted and to be cautious around the coastline.

