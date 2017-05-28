Second murder in Patensie today

A second murder today has rocked the small town of Patensie in the Eastern Cape.

Police this afternoon, 28 May, arrested a man suspected of murdering 30-year-old Lwando Swepu. Swepu was found found with multiple stab wounds at 3:30 am in Tier Street, Ramaphosa Village.

This follows the earlier murder of Monique du Plooy at 2.30 am this morning, also in Ramaphosa Village, but the two cases are not related – they are separate incidents according Captain Gerda Swart Official SAPS spokesperson for the Humansdorp Cluster.

Swart said a collaborative approach to policing paid off when a community member provided valuable information to Hankey police about a man behaving anxiously, suspiciously and seemingly desperate to leave the area. Hankey police followed up and arrested a 26-year-old man at a hiking spot in Hankey at 3 pm today .

It is alleged the suspect was responsible for the murder of Swepu. The suspect is due to appear in the Patensie Magistrate’s Court on 30 May on a charge of murder.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok, thanked the community for providing valuable information that led to the speedy arrest of the suspect as well as the assistance in the fight against crime.

(Article edited by Bev Mortimer)

