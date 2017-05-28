Murder and violence in Patensie township

A 20 year-old woman was stabbed to death in Patensie today, 28 May, and when the suspected murderer was arrested local community members torched his home and some furniture.

Monique du Plooy was returning to a home in Rooikloof Street, Ramaphosa Village, Patensie at 2 am with her boyfriend this morning and the pair allegedly started arguing. The boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and she died at the scene of the crime.

He was arrested later this morning. Following his arrest, community members in the area retaliated and set alight the informal home of the suspect and furniture of one of his relatives.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, strongly condemned the violent acts that a small group of community members reverted to after the arrest of the murder suspect. He called for calm and for community members not to take the law into their own hands, but to work with the police to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

No arson cases have been opened at this stage and preliminary investigations are ongoing.

The 30-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 29 May 2017 on a charge of murder.

Edited by Bev Mortmer, St Francis Chronicle

