JBay garage robbed by armed men

Four armed men, locked up staff at a garage in Jeffreys Bay last night, 28 May, and made off with cash and laptops.

It is alleged the men, who had guns, ordered the staff at the garage at Mentors Plaza, St Francis Street, to go to the office at about 10 pm and then locked them up. The suspects fled from the scene with their loot in two separate vehicles .

Jeffreys Bay police are investigating a business robbery and are following up on all possible leads. They have appealed for information that can lead to the arrest of four male suspects.

Advertisements