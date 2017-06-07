Storms River man sent to prison for 10 years for murder

A dedicated policeman’s efforts to solve a murder in 2015 paid off this week when a 48 year-old man from Storms River was given a prison sentence in the Humansdorp Magistrates court .

The man, Bongile Klaas, was sent to prison on 5 June after pleading guilty to having stabbed his 25-year-old son multiple times in the back in their home in Coldstream, Storms River. The son died at the scene. The father was arrested the same evening, 12 June.

The detective D/Sgt Nett worked non-stop to thoroughly investigate the murder case and was commended by Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok, who said the safety of the community is a top priority for the SAPS. “We will make every endeavour to ensure offenders face the consequences of their actions.”

