Heroin, dagga, mandrax busts in JBay and Uitenhage

SAPS members arrested three suspects in Jeffreys Bay for allegedly dealing in heroin, dagga and mandrax .

Police seized drugs to the value of R4920 – 69 full mandrax tablets with a quarter tablet, 200 grams of dagga, 3 grams of heroin and R3623.20 cash. Police said after acting on positive information two women and a man were arrested in a Jeff Radebe Street, Ocean View house in Jeffreys Bay.

Police were tipped off about alleged drug dealers in the house and obtained a search warrant. The suspects, aged 21-48, appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges related to dealing in drugs today. Charges were withdrawn against two women. One man, Elias Mtolo, 48, was released on R500 bail and his case was remanded to 7 June.

Meanwhile yesterday, the SAPS arrested a Uitenhage woman, Nosimphiwe Williams, 34, after 97 mandrax tablets valued at R5820 were allegedly found stashed in a cupboard in a Teya Street house in KwaNobuhle.

The SAPS had also been tipped off and obtained a search warrant prior to raiding the house. Williams appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court and was released on warning for further investigation.

The SAPs encourages more people with information about drugs to share it with the police. Information shared on Crime Stop 08600 10111 is confidential and a caller remains anonymous. One can also sms Crime Line: SMS 32211.

(Edited)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related