Man dies in car accident in St Francis Bay

A 29 year-old man, Jarred de Wit, died in a car accident in St Francis Drive at 1.20 am this morning, 24 May.

It appears that he lost control of his VW Golf and the car hit a tree.

He passed on at the scene of the accident.

Police in St Francis Bay are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

St Francis Chronicle expresses condolences to his family.

