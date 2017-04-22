Sponsorship urgently needed for six year-old to attend Karate Nationals!!
By Bev Mortimer
She is only six years-old but Keiria Jafta from Humansdorp has been chosen to participate in the Karate Nationals in Johannesburg from 15-17 June.
Her proud mother, Lauren Koerat, needs to accompany her to this event and they both need sponsorship to pay for the trip.
Keiria is a student of Gracekids and a member of the JKS Humansdorp. At such a young age she has already obtained her pre-yellow2 belt and received silver and a gold medal at last year’s Nationals. She also received a trophy for best student of the month and best female in her category.
If anyone can please help Keiria and her mom attend the Karate Nationals, please contact Lauren on 0729280400.
