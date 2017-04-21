Police detective honoured for 43 years of service

Brig John Lebok and D/WO Petrus Oelofse. Photo supplied (edited)

Jeffreys Bay Stock Theft Unit hosted a farewell function today , 21 April, in honour of Detective Warrant Officer Petrus Oelofse who will be retiring at the end of this month.

D/WO Oelofse served the community with pride for more than 43 years. During the ceremony, the Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok, commended the Oelofse for his dedication and commitment towards his vocation and handed to the member his 30- and 40-year loyal service medals.

