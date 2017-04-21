High-speed chase in Humansdorp leads to arrests

Humansdorp police were involved in a high speed chase today from the town to the freeway before they managed to arrest four men.

The police, acting on a tip off, spotted the alleged criminals in a Green BMW in Main Street at around 12.30 today. When the suspects noticed the cops they sped off and the police chased them onto the N2, where they managed to pull the car over.

The police arrested four suspects (aged 39-53) on the spot. Upon searching the BMW and the suspects, police found jamming devices in their possession. Two of the suspects were positively linked to a business robbery in Humewood and all four suspects were detained for possessing house or vehicle break-in tools. Police confiscated these and the BMW.

The four suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 24 April on the charge of possession of the tools. Two suspects linked to the business robbery will appear in the PE Magistrate’s Court next week.

Detectives are following up on all possible leads and further charges might be added.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the police members on the sterling and swift arrest of the suspects. He said: “Through the swift action of the SAPS, suspects were stopped in their tracks and further possible robberies were prevented.”

