Man robbed by men armed with knives in Humansdorp

A 26year-old man was robbed by five men armed with knives at his home in Silver Town, Humansdorp, last night, 18 April.

The man was inside his house at 5.30 pm when the men forced their way inside and threatened him with the knives. The suspects, aged between 21-29 years of age, allegedly demanded money, then took his wallet containing cash and two cellphones.

They fled from the scene and the victim reported the case to the Humansdorp SAPS this morning. Humansdorp police officers were rewarded when they apprehended all the suspects today.

The suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 21 April on a charge of house robbery. Cluster Commander for Humansdorp, Brigadier John Lebok, applauded the members on their determination, commitment and prompt response, as well as their swift arrest of the five suspects.

Edited by St Francis Chronicle

