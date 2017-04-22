Nine year-old JBay child dies after drinking milkshake with sleeping tablets

An apparent quarrel between a Jeffreys Bay mother and her boyfriend this week allegedly led to the death of the woman’s nine year-old daughter and to the mother allegedly taking sleeping tablets and slitting her wrists.

According to police statement from Uitenhage SAPS Communications, under which Kouga falls, after the quarrel the mother allegedly gave her daughter a milkshake with sleeping tablets, then she herself allegedly took sleeping tablets and went to bed.

When the mother woke up the next morning, 20 April, her child had passed on and the mother allegedly slit her wrists.

The mother was found by her boyfriend and was rushed to hospital that morning. Jeffreys Bay SAP opened an inquest and are investigating the circumstances and cause of death of the girl. A post mortem will be done this week and charges might follow, police said.

No names can be released at this stage.

Edited by St Francis Chronicle

