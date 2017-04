Humansdorp man arrested for alleged stolen goods

A 24 year-old man in Humansdorp was arrested today, 23 April, for possession of suspected stolen electrical equipment, valued at more than R20 000.

He was positively linked to two residential burglaries in the town this month. The police acted after receiving information about a burglary and confiscated the equipment.

The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.

