Save South Africa march in St Francis Bay

About 150 -200 residents marched from the traffic circle at the entrance to the Eastern Cape town of St Francis Bay to the main street of St Francis Drive to show their support for the Save South Africa movement and the rallies throughout South Africa today.

Permission for a peaceful gathering had been given.

From 12 pm residents from St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis stood peacefully in a group at the traffic circle, smiling and waving ‘Zuma must Fall’ or ‘Save South Africa’ placards. Most of the town’s residents, who live in the Sea Vista township, decided not to join the gathering.

After about half an hour the gathering was addressed by Pastor Andrew Vena from Sea Vista township, who recited his own prayer and the Lord’s prayer. A group of township residents then joined the group and started singing and toyi-toyi-ing peacefully at the roadside before deciding to march to St Francis Drive and back to Sea Vista. They were joined by most of the gathering.

There were no disruptions , threats of intimidation of any kind according to several township residents , I questioned.

The local SAP and security companies, kept a watchful eye on the marchers, following them until they finally dispersed. All photos, above by Bev Mortimer. (copyright).

Photos below have been submitted by local photographer, Mike Tagg (copyright)

