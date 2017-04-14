Beware of rip currents in the sea over Easter

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) SRI urges everyone to be extra cautious until after Easter around the coast during the prevailing Full Moon Spring Tide .

This Full Moon Spring Tide, which peaked on 11 April, causes stronger than normal rip currents around the coast until at least the end of this long weekend.

At all times bathers, anglers, paddlers, sail boarders and boaters need to be aware of high tide, low tide and rip-currents.

Rip currents are one of the greatest causes of drowning accidents around the South African Coastline, the NSRI says. “Bathers and shoreline anglers are most at risk during a Spring Tide and extreme caution is advised.”

Over Easter people should go to beaches only where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim in safe demarcated swimming zones, the NSRI adds.

