R61 000+ worth of mandrax seized near Gamtoos Bridge

Yesterday the SAPS seized 1032 mandrax tablets with a street value of R61 920 from an overturned vehicle and arrested three men near Gamtoos Bridge on N2.

An attempted theft from the car accident victims, turned into a a big drug bust for the SAPS.

The SAPS said that yesterday at 7.46 am K9 members patrolling the N2 route, attended an accident scene near Gamtoos Bridge, about 20km from Jeffrey’s Bay. A white Honda ballade had veered off the road and overturned.

Alert police members noticed a driver of a second vehicle, a white Opel Corsa, who initially seemed to be giving assistance to the occupants of the Honda. However, on second glance they noticed it what looked like a ‘theft in progress’. The driver of the other vehicle was allegedly trying remove drugs away from the scene.

The three men, aged between 26 and 42, were arrested for dealing and possession of mandrax and are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier, John Lebok, said: “This arrest is a testimony that if members adhere to the ‘Back To Basics’ approach in policing, such as enhancing police visibility, then crime would definitely fall. “I am pleased to see diligence, and alertness from members when performing their duties,” he said.

