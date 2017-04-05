Armed men hold up Humansdorp shop owner, steal cellphones

Three armed men stormed into a cellular shop in Humansdorp this morning, 5 April, held up the owner at gunpoint before making off with a large number of cellphones.

The incident happened at Best Cellular in Main Street, which was also ransacked.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota Quantum with false registration plates. Police appeal to anyone with information who can assist with the investigation to contact Investigating Officer, Constable Justice van Heerden on 042 200 1500 or 078 302 3707.

