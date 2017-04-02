Humansdorp man arrested with R15000 drugs

Humansdorp SAP today arrested a 42 year-old man in possession of R15 000 worth of drugs at a residential home.

During an intelligence operation the police found 12,15g cocaine and 23,18g tik at the house in Keetstreet.

The man was detained and the illegal drugs were confiscated. The suspect is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 3 April, on a charge of illegal possession of drugs.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier, John Lebok, lauded the members for the excellent work and said the SAPS will remain focused to rid the streets from illicit drugs.

