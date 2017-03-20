Woman detained for fraud, theft, possession of drugs in Humansdorp

A 25 year-old woman was detained on 17 March in Humansdorp for fraud in Sandton, possession of drugs in Midrand, plus for being in possession of tik in Humansdorp and for house break-in and theft in Humansdorp.

The arrest of the woman came after Humansorp SAP investigating detective, Detective, Warrant Officer Pieter Prinsloo, was unconvinced about a house burglary reported to the SAPS Humansdorp on 14 March. It was alleged in the case report that three firearms (a 243 rifle, a .22 rifle and a 9mm) were stolen during a burglary at a residence in Essenhout Avenue, Humansdorp. It was also alleged that suspect(s) gained access to the house with a duplicate key and stole the firearms out of the safe.

Officer Prinsloo’s investigations found the complainant’s wife had two outstanding warrants of arrest against her. He immediately apprehended the her. Upon searching her 5g of tik was discovered.

Further investigations revealed the firearms were never stolen during the burglary as was reported to police. Prinsloo obtained a search warrant for a residence in Essenhout Avenue, Humansdorp, late Friday afternoon, and the two rifles were found in a ceiling in the house. The pistol was not found.

The woman suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today, 20 March.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok, commended the investigating officer, Prinsloo for the effective manner in which he investigated the case. Le Bok also said: “We want to send out a stern warning to our communities that we will do everything within our powers to put people behind bars for abusing state resources by opening false cases. “

Advertisements