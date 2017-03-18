Taxis confiscated, fines and warrants in big JBay road block

In a combined traffic and police road block in Jeffreys Bay members of the SAPS and traffic departments confiscated taxis, issued fines, warrants and summonses in the Humansdorp cluster area in Jeffreys Bay on 17 March.

The SAPS Uitenhage Communications said yesterday that during a multi-disciplinary operation involving traffic, SAPS and other role players on Friday this week, the following successes were obtained: 21 taxis were confiscated and fines issued valued at R106 500; nine taxis were released from the pound after fees of R22 500 were paid; 11 warrant of arrests were effected valued at R9800; 26 summonses issued; and one person arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok, thanked the various role players for the most successful operation. He praised the Traffic Department for its valuable contribution.

Photos Supplied by SAPS.

(Photos enhanced and article edited by St Francis Chronicle)

