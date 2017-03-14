Humansdorp shop robbed, two injured

A Humansdorp business owner and his assistant were held up at gunpoint, injured and robbed,of money and groceries last night.

Seven men, one armed with a firearm, entered the shop and threatened the shop owner and his assistant at about 8.45 pm in Jeugkamp. The armed suspect allegedly fired a shot, which struck both the shopkeeper and his assistant on their arms, while they were standing behind each other.

The suspects fled from the scene with an undisclosed sum of money and the police were summoned. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Humansdorp Detectives are following up on leads. Anyone who can assist with information about the incident is asked to contact Humansdorp SAPS on 042 200 4700 or Crime Stop 0860010111.

(Edited by St Francis Chronicle)

