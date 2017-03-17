R750 000 worth stolen groceries recovered at Hankey

R750 000 worth of groceries in boxes stolen from a hijacked truck near Port Alfred were confiscated by the SAPS in Hankey early yesterday morning.

According to the SAPS Corporate Communications in the Eastern Cape, the boxes containing biscuits, coffee, chips, etc, were allegedly on a Nissan truck and trailer destined for delivery in East London, on 15 March.

It is alleged the driver of a Nissan truck and trailer was underway to East London when the truck was pushed off the road, close to Port Alfred, by six armed men in a Silver Toyota Corolla. The suspects drove the truck and boxes to Hankey.

The driver of the truck was pushed into the Corolla and the suspects dropped him off later the same night in Despatch. The suspects took the boxes out at a home in Splinter Street, Hankey and then drove the truck to Rocklands Road, outside Uitenhage, where it was abandoned at about 1 am in the morning.

The SAP recovered the truck and the owners were notified. Following investigations the Port Elizabeth Hijacking Task team went to Hankey and with the assistance of SAPS Hankey confiscated the stolen boxes early morning on 16 March.

Detectives are following up on leads and arrests are imminent. The Hijacking Task team is investigating cases of hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Newly appointed, Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John le Bok, commended the team for the successful recovery of the stolen property. “Let us keep up the good work in striving to combat crime and ensure a safe and secure environment for all. We will follow up on all leads and gather crucial evidence that can link the suspects to the crime.”

