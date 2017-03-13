Two men shot dead in Jeffreys Bay yesterday

Two armed men and an accomplice alloegedly stormed into a house in John Dube Street, Mandela area, in Jeffreys Bay and shot dead a taxi owner, Mthobeli Matyumza, 51, and his driver, Sivuyile Ntontole, 32., yesterday

The armed men allegedly shot the pair in front of Matyumza’s wife and children at about 6.15 pm on 12 March before fleeing without taking anything from the house.

The Jeffreys Bay SAP Service is investigating a double murder and appeals to anyone with any information , which can help solve this crime, to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

The motive for the incident is unknown.

