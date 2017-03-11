St Francis Chronicle March 2017 edition is now online

 

The March  2017 print edition of St Francis Chronicle is now available online for our readers countrywide in South Africa, for those in Southern Africa and for those across the globe.

Click on the relevant pages to read the entire page:

For those readers with mobile devices we have a mobile friendly edition, courtesy of Issu.com here:

https://issuu.com/stfrancischronicle

Also find us and \’Like’ us on Facebook to keep up with the latest news posted on St Francis Chronicle Newspaper  at:

https://business.facebook.com/stfranchronicle/?business_id=246889945750543

