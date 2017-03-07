Human faeces thrown during municipal strike

Human excrement has been thrown at a Kouga Municipality building in Humansdorp by striking Kouga municipal workers .

Kouga Council property has also been further damaged, allegedly by striking workers, as SAMWU workers in the Kouga Municipality’s employ continue their strike for a second day.

Staff were sent home following concerns for their safety expressed by the SAPS to the municipality. The municipal press release says the entrance gate to the municipal building in Jeffreys Bay was broken open. The strikers again trashed the CBD in Jeffreys Bay and Hankey streets have also been trashed.

After a terse stand-off an order by the SAPS for the strikers to disperse, was complied with.

Kouga Municipal Manager, Sidney Fadi, has been asked to engage with Kouga Council’s lawyers to ensure the correct legal processes in dealing with the striking workers.

Kouga’s Executive Mayor, Elza van Lingen than ked those businesses in the JBay CBD who heled to clean the trashed streets.

Read previous article here:

https://stfrancischronicle.com/2017/03/06/workers-striking-at-kouga-municipality/

Edited by Bev Mortimer of St Francis Chronicle

